Triple threat unification match announced for Worlds Collide

Tonight on NXT a triple threat unification match was announced for Worlds Collide on September 4, 2022.

Blair Davenport defeated Indi Hartwell and would immediately challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship as she is the current number one contender in the UK. 

This would end up leading to both champions showing up in the ring to confront Davenport. 

This would lead to a triple threat unification match announced for both women’s championships. 

Who will walk out with both championships when Worlds Collide is all said and done?

