Tuesday Afternoon News Update (5/19) - WWE Championship Match Set For Backlash, Titan Games Featuring The Rock Set For Debut, Next Week and JTG Shares Text Conversation Between He and Shad Gaspard

- WWE took to their official Twitter account to make the following announcement, pitting WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre against Bobby Lashley in McIntyre's second title defense since defeating Brock Lesnar for the title at WrestleMania 36.

- The Rock's new "Titan Games" TV show will return for it's newest season next Monday, May 25th on NBC!

- As we unfortunately reported, yesterday morning, former WWE superstar. Shad Gaspard has gone missing after a drowning incident on Venice Beach with his 10-year old son. Luckily, his son has been found safely, however as of this writing, Shad is still missing with no further updates.

His former "Cryme Tyme" teammate in WWE, JTG shared the following text messages between the two:

