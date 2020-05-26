Tuesday Afternoon News Update (5/26) - Seth Rollins to Appear on 'WWE Backstage', Tonight, Vince McMahon/XFL Latest News and New Match Set for NXT 'In Your House' Event

Here to bring you everything you may have missed in the world of Pro Wrestling, today...here is your afternoon news update from WNW!

- According to Kevin Seifert of ESPN, there was a hearing today in court when it pertains to the bankruptcy filing of the XFL and WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon was on record saying he would NOT be a bidder in buying back his former company.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

- It was announced, earlier today on the "Pat McAfee Show" that Finn Balor will take on Damian Priest at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, in 2 weeks.

- It was also announced, today that former WWE and Universal Champion, Seth Rollins, will be on tonight's edition of WWE Backstage, on FS1 and Midnight (Eastern time).

But wait there's more! WNW are excited to announce that WWE HOF'er Mick Foley and NXT's Undisputed Era are joining forces for a LIVE Zoom Q&A on May 28th! Tickets are only $17 through EventBrite and 100% of all proceeds will go towards the fantastic "Give Kids The World" initiative! Fans will have the opportunity to ask the team a question LIVE! This truly is a once in a lifetime event and the best part is that it's all for a good cause! Join us and let's Give Kids The World! You can buy tickets and get more info, by clicking HERE!

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com for all of the latest news in the world of Pro Wrestling! You can find me on Twitter (@TattedCJ)!