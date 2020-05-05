Tuesday Afternoon News Update (5/5) - Roman Reigns Special To Air Tonight, Finn Balor’s Mystery Attacker Will Be Revealed, Tomorrow on NXT and Find Out When Both Money in The Bank Matches Were Taped

Here to bring you anything you may have missed, this morning in the world of Pro Wrestling, here is your afternoon news update from WNW!

- Amid heavy speculation that WWE is “blackballing” him, Roman Reigns took to Twitter, this morning to announce that FS1 will air a special, tonight at 10pmET, titled “Roman Reigns: Greatest WrestleMania Matches”.

Check-out "The Big Dog's" announcement, below!

- According to WWE.com, Finn Balor’s mysterio attacker is being teased by the company for a big reveal on tomorrow night‘s, NXT.

Check-out the quote from WWE.com, below!

Finn Bálor seeks justice against his mystery attacker

With a suspect list that stretches a mile, Finn Bálor is nevertheless to determined to solve the mystery of who laid him out with a heinous sneak-attack in the backstage area two weeks ago.

The Prince recently engaged in a tense war of words with The Velveteen Dream and was scheduled to face him prior to being ambushed, he has been at odds with United Kingdom Champion WALTER and the rest of Imperium, and he has long-standing issues with several other prominent NXT Superstars, including Undisputed ERA, Johnny Gargano and more.

Bálor has already vowed to call out his attacker this week on NXT, but will the mystery assailant have the temerity to reveal himself to the NXTUniverse and look the steely-eyed Bálor in the face? Could fisticuffs between Bálor and his attacker be far behind? Find out Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- According to the Wrestling Observer, both then Men’s and Women’s Money in The Bank Ladder Matches were taped several weeks ago from the WWE HQ, in Stamford, Connecticut.

You can see the full report from Wrestling Observer, by clicking HERE!

For all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs, be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com!