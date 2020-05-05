Tuesday Evening News Update (5/5) - NXT Superstar Receiving Major Push on Main Roster, Recently Released WWE Superstar Posts Cryptic Photo and Surprises Teased For AEW Dynamite

Here to bring you the top news you may have missed from the day in Pro Wrestling, here is your evening news updated from WNW!

- According to PWInsider, former NXT, now RAW superstar, Brendan Vink is due for a "major push". According to the report, Vink's push, going forward is being compared to that of current-Universal Champion, Braun Strowman's. Strowman started with the Wyatt Family before becoming "The Monster Among Men" and running roughshod over the entire roster.

It'll be interesting to see Vink's usage, moving forward.

- Recently released WWE superstar, Sarah Logan took to her Instagram account to post the following cryptic message:

- AEW Executive Vice President, Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to hype up, tomorrow's AEW Dynamite's return to live-TV and teased several surprises for the show.

Check-out the tweet, below!

