Tuesday Morning News Update (5/12) - Possible Due Date For Becky Lynch, Randy Orton vs Edge Set For WWE Backlash and Chris Jericho Set to Appear on MTV Show

- After her announcement during last night’s Monday Night RAW, former-RAW Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch is pregnant with Fiancé, Seth Rollins and in an exclusive interview with People Magazine, she revealed her due date for the couple’s first child, which is set for December.

You can check-out the full-interview, by clicking HERE!

- Also during last night’s Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton challenged Edge to a WrestleMania 36 rematch for next month’s Backlash PPV, a challenge that Edge seemingly accepted, but nothing is official via WWE, just yet.

- The first-ever AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho announced an upcoming appearance in the MTV hit-show, Ridiculousness, on his official Instagram account.

Check-out “Le Champion’s” announcement of his appearance which will air tonight at 10:00pm (Eastern) on MTV!

