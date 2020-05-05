Tuesday Morning News Update (5/5) - WWE Removes Roman Reigns From RAW Segment, Edge and Randy Orton Will Meet Face to Face, Next Week and WWE Selling Masks for COVID-19 Charity

Here to bring you any news you may have missed, last night in the Pro Wrestling world, here is WNW's morning news update!

- News that shook up the Wrestling world, just days before WrestleMania 36, last month, Roman Reigns pulled out of the Universal Championship match against Goldberg due to the COVID-19 outbreak because of his past health issue and couple that with his wife being pregnant. Apparently, that has caused a bit of a rift between he and the company's executives. That part is pure speculation, but if the WWE doesn't want that to be a rumor, they didn't do anything but put some proof behind it by editing Reigns out of a video package during last night's episode of RAW, showing Seth Rollins cash-in his Money in The Bank briefcase during the Reigns-Lesnar WWE Championship main event of WrestleMania 31...a match in which Rollins would pin Reigns to get the WWE Title. However, in the video package, they showed Rollins run down to the ring and hit a Stomp on Lesnar then cut right to him celebrating with the title on the ramp. Completely editing Reigns out of the video entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

You can watch the video, that a fan captured during last night's Monday Night RAW, below!

- Also during last night's Monday Night RAW, WWE promoted a showdown between Edge and Randy Orton for next week's show, the night after this Sunday's Money in The Bank PPV. This announcement came out of nowhere and WNW has some exclusive news on this story. For more on that, you can subscribe to our premium service, HERE!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

- Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, most states are requiring people to wear masks or face-covers when in public and now WWE has made some pretty cool looking masks that are available for purchase with 100% of the proceeds going to the America Cares organization.

For more info, check out WWE's announcement, below!

For all of your news and needs of Pro Wrestling, be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com! Be sure to follow me on Twitter (@TattedCJ)!