Tuesday Morning News Update (6/9) - New Title Match Added to WWE Backlash, A Pair of Matches Added to This Week's WWE NXT and Randy Orton Takes Jab at Tommaso Ciampa

Apollo Crews will be defending his United States Championship against Andrade, this Sunday at WWE Backlash. Andrade defeated Angel Garza and Kevin Owens in a triple-threat match on Monday Night RAW, last night to earn the opportunity.

WWE announced the following matches for this Wednesday night's edition of WWE NXT:

Finn Bálor seeks retribution for last month's loss to Cameron Grimes

Finn Bálor achieved retribution against Damian Priest. Can he do the same against Cameron Grimes?

The Prince will look to respond to his only loss this year when he faces Grimes on NXT this week.

Fresh off his 11th NXT TakeOver victory this past Sunday over Priest, Bálor turns his attention to the man who beat him last month with The Archer of Infamy's help. Priest's brutal nightstick strike to Bálor left him a sitting duck for Grimes' Cave-In and the ensuing pinfall.

Despite the less-than-honorable way in which it came, it's a still a victory for Grimes in the record books. And the Technical Savage hasn't stopped gloating about it since.

NXT Champion Adam Cole takes on Dexter Lumis in non-title match

Adam Cole is still NXT Champion, but any celebration he had planned will again be on hold as he'll face the bizarre Dexter Lumis in a non-title match this Wednesday on USA Network.

While Cole fended off Velveteen Dream in a wild Backlot Brawl for the NXT Title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Lumis made his presence felt as well. Demonstrating a strange obsession with The Undisputed ERA in recent weeks, Lumis made his art a reality when he showed up to Cole's Backlot Brawl with Velveteen Dream, packing Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish into the trunk of a car and driving off into the night.

Just what kind of condition will The Panama City Playboy be in after another successful but brutal title defense? And will his Undisputed ERA allies be in any condition to have his back — that is, if they'll even be around at all?

Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa had the following exchange on Twitter, yesterday:

