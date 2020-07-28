Tuesday Morning News Update (7/28) - WWE Championship and RAW Tag-Team Championship Matches Set For SummerSlam

Fresh-off last night's edition of Monday Night RAW, a pair of title matches were announced for next month's big SummerSlam PPV event.

Randy Orton started off the show calling out WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. McIntyre later responded by accepting Orton's challenge and moments after McIntyre defeated Dolph Ziggler in an Extreme Rules match, Orton delivered a vicious RKO and stood over a motionless McIntyre with the WWE Championship hoisted above his head as the show closed.

Angel Garza & Andrade were victorious over Cedric Alexander and Ricochet as well as the Viking Raiders in a triple-threat tag-team match to earn the right to face the Street Profits for the RAW Tag-Team Championships at the 'Biggest Party of The Summer' and then promptly laid out the reigning red brand's tag champs after their big # 1 contender's match victory.

