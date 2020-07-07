Tuesday Morning News Update (7/7) - Title Match Set For Next Week's RAW, Segment Announced For This Week's SmackDown and Interesting Note On Most Recent WWE Tapings

Here to bring you up-to-speed on everything happening in the world of Pro Wrestling...here is your morning news update from WNW!

Bayley & Sasha Banks Set To Defend The WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships Against Asuka & Kairi Sane, Next Monday Night, on RAW

Last night, on Monday Night RAW, Asuka defeated Bayley in a 'Champion vs Champion' match, which earned her and teammate, Kairi Sane an opportunity at the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships, next week on RAW, against the aforementioned Bayley and her partner, Sasha Banks.

Jeff Hardy To Appear on 'Miz TV', This Friday, on SmackDown

WWE announced that Jeff Hardy will sit-down for an interview with The Miz, on this Friday night's edition of SmackDown, on 'Miz TV'.

Check-out the announcement video, below!

Subtle Change Made To Latest WWE Tapings

It was noted by Wrestling Inc, that the WWE has made the decision to not have ring announcers in the ring during pre-match introductions anymore. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc says that he was told no specific reason was made for the change.

In the photo below, from last night's RAW, you can see that there is notably no ring announcer in the ring during the introductions of the 6-man tag-team match, between Randy Orton, Andrade, Angel Garza & Big Show and The Viking Raiders.

