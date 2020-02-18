In the latest episode of the Chasing Glory podcast with Lillian Garcia, it was revealed that Shelton Benjamin has signed an extension and will be with WWE for the foreseeable future. Benjamin would also say on his Twitter that this was one of the most revealing interviews ever.

During Raw this week A.J. Styles would return to the show and cut a promo asking who would be next for the Phenomenal One. This caught the attention of Dijackovic and he took to Twitter to let Styles know that if he really wanted a new match, Dijack would be game for a match.

Monday Night Raw ended with The Street Profits coming to help the Viking Raiders and Kevin Owens in a brawl with Buddy Murphy and AOP. It appears that this will now lead to the Street Profits receiving a tag team title shot at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. As you can see below the match has been announced and is official.