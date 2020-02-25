According to Dave Meltzer and also independently confirmed by our own Thomas Fenton the Undertaker is on his way to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown. It has been speculated that The Undertaker is set to compete at WrestleMania against A.J. Styles. Styles is in the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match. It's unknown at this time if Undertaker and Styles will be kicking off their program there but it certainly appears to be the case.

It's also worth noting that it's rumored that WWE has scrapped current plans for the Universal Title. The Undertaker and Bruce Prichard are extremely close friends and it's within the realm of possibility that The Undertaker could be chosen as the next challenger for The Fiend as they also have a storied past between them.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Last night on Raw it was announced that Rey Mysterio would be replacing Rusev this week in the Tuwaiq tournament in Saudi Arabia. This led to mass speculation on social media that this was due to a contract dispute with the company. We have since learned it is due to injury, however, we are unsure at this time what the specifics are of his injury. We will update you once we have more information available.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It appears Edge will return in two weeks to Monday Night Raw according to the arena that the show will be held in. The Capital One Arena sent out the following tweet: