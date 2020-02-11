It appears Jeff Hardy will be headed to the Performance Center this week and could be making his return soon. Jeff who was injured last year just after WrestleMania was initially sidelined with an injury that was going to keep him out for the better part of 2019, also ran into some issues with the police. Hardy's contract was initially supposed to expire the same day as his brother's however with all the time he has had to spend out of the ring, it can all be added to the back end of his deal. It's also worth noting Hardy has a court appearance set for the day after WrestleMania, so he could also make a return on the NXT or Smackdown after the Show of Shows.

Just a week after MVP declared he has had his final match in a WWE ring, he hosted the VIP lounge on Raw. While he did not wrestle, he did get his head nearly kicked off by Drew McIntyre. It's being rumored that MVP may have accepted a backstage role within the company.

Finally, the next Superstar has been announced for Steve Austin's highly successful WWE Network Show "Broken Skull" and it will be The Big Show. These episodes thus far have been can't miss conversations and are highly considered to be some of the best content on the Network.