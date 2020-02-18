MVP who made his return recently at the Royal Rumble has appeared on RAW for the past few weeks. Last week he had Drew McIntyre as a guest on the VIP Lounge and has just confirmed his new role in the WWE on the Booker T podcast.

Current Super Showdown PPV on Thursday, February 27th:

WWE Title Match:

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet

WWE Universal Title Match:

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Steel Cage Match

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin

Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match

Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match

Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits

The UK Sun is reporting a “major PPV” coming to the UK in the next couple of years. Talks have been ongoing for a couple of years now and with Summer Slams 30th anniversary coming up in the next two years, it looks like that PPV could be heading to the UK. It is likely to be held at the Wembley Stadium.