Two Huge NXT Title Matches Announced For July 1st & 8th

On tonight's episode of NXT, General Manager William Regal announced two monumental title matches, set to take place over the next few weeks.

On July 1st, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee will defend the gold against Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat match. The winner of this match will go on to face NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Winner-Takes-All match on July 8th.

These two matches appear to be direct attempts to counter AEW's Fyter Fest event which takes place on the same dates.