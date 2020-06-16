Two Huge Title Matches Set For Next Weeks WWE Raw

WWE has announced two huge tag team championship matches for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Sasha Banks and Bayley will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce). The advertisement states this match will take place if they are successful in their title defense on this week’s episode of NXT.

In addition, The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) will defend the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships against The Viking Raiders( Erik & Ivar).