Two New Matches Announced For WrestleMania 38

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown two new matches were announced for WrestleMania.

The first match of the night saw Sami Zayn lose the Intercontinental Championship to Ricochet thanks to a distraction from Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. This would lead to Sami challenging Knoxville to a match at WrestleMania.

The second match to be announced for WrestleMania was a follow up from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon inviting Pat McAfee to wrestle at WrestleMania this year on The Pat McAfee Show yesterday.

RAW Superstar Austin Theory would make a surprise appearance and slap McAfee in the mouth and announced himself as his opponent for WrestleMania.

