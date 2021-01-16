Two Segments Announced For WWE Monday Night Raw On January 18th

Alexa Bliss closed last week's Raw in a fiery way. The show went off air with Alexa shooting a fireball at Randy Orton and now it appears this coming Raw will feature alot more Alexa. 

Two major segments have been announced on social media regarding Bliss. The first is a non title match with Raw Women's Champion Asuka.

The other is her confrontation with Randy Orton next week. 

