Two Segments Announced For WWE Monday Night Raw On January 18th

Alexa Bliss closed last week's Raw in a fiery way. The show went off air with Alexa shooting a fireball at Randy Orton and now it appears this coming Raw will feature alot more Alexa.

Two major segments have been announced on social media regarding Bliss. The first is a non title match with Raw Women's Champion Asuka.

The other is her confrontation with Randy Orton next week.

Let us know YOUR thoughts on this on Twitter @WNWNews as well as the comment section below.

Also become a premium member today to read backstage news, exclusive interviews and Stephen's Fantasy Booking and more.