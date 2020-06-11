Two Title Matches Set For Next Week's NXT

WWE have announced several matches for next week’s NXT broadcast, including two huge championship bouts.

They championship matches announced are:

NXT Tag Team Championship:

Imperium (C) Vs. Breezango

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship:

Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox vs. the winner of the Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross match at WWE Backlash.

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.