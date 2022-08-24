Skip to main content
Unification Match announced for Worlds Collide main event

Tonight to kick off NXT 2.0 the NXT Champion Bron Breakker invited NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate to the ring.

Bate announced that he is the last ever UK champion after the announcement of NXT Europe launching next year. Bate then laid down the challenge for a unification match at Worlds Collide.

Breakker would accept the challenge so it looks like main event is set. 

NXT Worlds Collide takes place on September 4, 2022 at 4 p.m. on Peacock and WWE Network. 

