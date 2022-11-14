United States Championship Announced For 11.14.22 Edition of Monday Night RAW

WWE just recently took to Twitter as backstage correspondent Byron Saxton announced that the previously announced non-title match between Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Finn Bálor will now be for the gold.

Last week Rollins looked to hold an open challenge for the gold and Bálor looked to answer the call until he and the rest of Judgement Day was interrupted by The O.C.

Since debuting in WWE Rollins and Bálor have only had two singles matches for gold.

Bálor won the first bout at SummerSlam 2016 which made him the inaugural Universal Champion. Rollins would get the win in their second championship match by retaining the Intercontinental Championship two years later.

Who will walk out with the gold tonight on RAW?

