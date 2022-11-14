Skip to main content
United States Championship Announced For 11.14.22 Edition of Monday Night RAW

United States Championship Announced For 11.14.22 Edition of Monday Night RAW

WWE just recently took to Twitter as backstage correspondent Byron Saxton announced that the previously announced non-title match between Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Finn Bálor will now be for the gold. 

Last week Rollins looked to hold an open challenge for the gold and Bálor looked to answer the call until he and the rest of Judgement Day was interrupted by The O.C.

Since debuting in WWE Rollins and Bálor  have only had two singles matches for gold. 

Bálor won the first bout at SummerSlam 2016 which made him the inaugural Universal Champion. Rollins would get the win in their second championship match by retaining the Intercontinental Championship two years later. 

Who will walk out with the gold tonight on RAW?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

8F7CC189-E886-4F67-83B8-54E0B61213F2
WWE Monday Night RAW

United States Championship Announced For 11.14.22 Edition of Monday Night RAW

B52D1FB6-E7DE-46EB-B0D7-4CA6032A9C28
WWE News

Kevin Owens Suffered an Injury at Last Night’s WWE Live Event

8990654E-3653-4078-B537-B02E85D57A44
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 11.14.22

654A04EA-AD5F-4AFB-B54B-9EFE4EB7EB77
WWE News

Tribute to the Troops 2022 Spoilers

7F9047B3-7871-42C7-A013-438DA9B769B5
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 11.11.22

A1EFDE39-9E96-4A69-9033-086BA5C018AC
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sarah Logan is back and Valhalla is here in WWE

BD51B6C7-6DCD-4FAD-A21E-4003D2F95D78
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Records are on the line 11.11.22

F7E61B10-E274-480E-834F-0777E39395A6
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.8.22