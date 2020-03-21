Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported the following taping schedule for WWE for upcoming Raw, Smackdown and WrestleMania Events.



Here is the current taping schedule:



Saturday 3/21- Friday Night Smackdown for March 27th and April 3rd



Sunday the 3/22 - WWE NXT content for future episodes



Monday the 3/23 and Tuesday the 3/24 - Live RAW and Monday Night RAW for March 30th



Wednesday the 25th and Thursday the 26th - Wrestlemania 36 nights one and two.



It's also worth noting that some WrestleMania matches and segments may be taped at other locations. Please stay tuned to WrestlingNewsWorld for any results or more information we receive on the show.