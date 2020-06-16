Update On The Fans Who Attended Last Nights WWE Raw

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline is reporting that a small selection of real fans (not WWE PC trainees) attended last nights edition of RAW. The fans that were selected to be in attendance were diehard WWE fans, who were told to sign off on a waiver to avoid spoiling the show, sending out pictures, etc. These fans were also given free t-shirts. This is the first time any WWE fans have l attended a show since the beginning of March.



According to reports, those select few fans had temperature checks and had to fill out a questionnaire for COVID-19.l symptoms. They went through the same testing that the main talent go through. WWE also had the fans sign a waiver stating that WWE wasn’t liable if they contracted the virus.



The legitimate fans were scattered around the ringamidst the WWE NXT recruits. Several of them were featured on the hard camera side and were allowed to sit on chairs.