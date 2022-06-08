Update on WWE Hall of Famer Edge’s condition following Monday Night RAW

This past Monday on Monday Night RAW it was announced that The Judgement Day would be adding a fourth member to their group. That person turned out to be none other than Finn Bálor.

In a shocking turn of events Bálor and the rest of The Judgement Day would turn on the now former leader WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Today during WWE’s The Bump it was announced that Edge suffered an non-displaced orbital floor fracture.

The recovery for this type of injury depending on the severity is three weeks with strength returning within 24 hours after surgery.

Now it is not known if Edge will require surgery or not.

