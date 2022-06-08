Skip to main content
Update on WWE Hall of Famer Edge’s condition following Monday Night RAW

Update on WWE Hall of Famer Edge’s condition following Monday Night RAW

This past Monday on Monday Night RAW it was announced that The Judgement Day would be adding a fourth member to their group. That person turned out to be none other than Finn Bálor. 

In a shocking turn of events Bálor and the rest of The Judgement Day would turn on the now former leader WWE Hall of Famer Edge. 

Today during WWE’s The Bump it was announced that Edge suffered an non-displaced orbital floor fracture. 

The recovery for this type of injury depending on the severity is three weeks with strength returning within 24 hours after surgery. 

Now it is not known if Edge will require surgery or not. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

23B348E0-1B1A-46E5-B38B-181023F73256
WWE News

Update on WWE Hall of Famer Edge’s condition following Monday Night RAW

F5AD774A-0B1A-4602-AAC7-EE83A6AC96FE
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 6.7.22

7EFDEAFF-B9BD-4B48-ABCF-88205FEE3AFC
WWE NXT 2.0

Roxanne Perez wins the Inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

CBDDCE29-8E11-4072-A8BD-BDCB837C46B1
WWE NXT 2.0

Apollo Crews returns to NXT on the June 7 edition

20535F93-57F3-496B-A147-5B77D4672BBF
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: In Your House Fallout 6.7.22

5DC22DFA-4B0D-46C1-828F-EF380B53D6C3
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 6.6.22

9A8261AF-8B1D-4989-AF0D-40410DF4AD61
WWE News

John Cena returns to WWE on the June 27 edition of Monday Night RAW

25304CA1-4AA9-4DFC-9E6A-4C6FCEC50923
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Hell in a Cell Fallout 6.6.22