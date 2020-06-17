Update On WWE's COVID-19 Testing

As previously reported, a trainee at WWE’s Performance Center tested positive for COVID-19. WWE delayed their taping schedule to conduct testing on talent and staff.



Talent has been frustrated with the lack of communication about the ongoing pandemic especially after a developmental talent tested positive, which WWE announced on Monday night. WWE conducted full testing for COVID-19 today yesterday of holding tapings, which are set to resume today.



According to PWInsider, all signs are that everyone tested on Tuesday was done via a nose swab. The site notes that there was an enormous gathering on Tuesday morning for testing at the Performance Center and that things were disorganized early on, according to some sources. Others said that there wasn’t an issue getting the test done, which could indicate that the company got things under control after the start.



The roster and crew are said to be stressed and worried about the situation, in particular regarding the health risk to themselves and, potentially, to talents’ families. One person noted that this is the exact reason that Roman Reigns has been away. The fact that some fans were at the taping yesterday was an additional concern as unlike the WWE employees, WWE has no way of conclusively contact tracing those people to see if they had been exposed to anything. The report adds that some are upset that WWE didn’t inform them before yesterday’s taping that there would be non-WWE people at the taping, with one talent saying they weren’t aware of the situation until they went out and saw faces they knew weren’t talent.



The report notes specifically that there are some WWE people at the taping who have shrugged the whole thing off, feeling that the situation is getting overblown. One of those people has said that the pandemic is a “big work.” That said, many of those who have spoken up have described themselves as worried or upset with how the last two days have gone and feel like WWE needs to step up regarding the situation.

