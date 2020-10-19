It was announced by The Wrap that the Vice TV show "Dark Side of the Ring" was renewed for a third season. The show has shed light on many dark stories of some of the mist popular wrestlers in the world such as Chris Benoit, Jimmy Snuka, and Owen Hart. Last season had 10 episodes and the third season will have 14 episodes.

Here is the official statement from The Wrap:

Via The Wrap - Vice TV has renewed hit professional-wrestling docuseries “Dark Side of the Ring” for a 14-episode third season, which will premiere in 2021. We do not yet know which subjects will be covered in the supersized (Season 2 had 10 episodes) Season 3. Last season, “Dark Side of the Ring” covered the Chris Benoit murder(s)-suicide, The Road Warriors, the murder of wrestler Dino Bravo, WWF’s “Brawl for All,” the career of hardcore wrestler New Jack, David Schultz assaulting “20/20” reporter John Stossel, the death of Jimmy Snuka’s girlfriend Nancy Argentino, Owen Hart’s tragic death at a WWF pay-per-view event and Herb Adams’ attempt to build a wrestling empire.

