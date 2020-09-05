VIDEO: AEW All Out Predictions (From the Author)

I am happy to share that this is my first From the Author predictions video on my channel! All matches are covered in the video and will also be posted below. For those not interested in watching the full video, I will share my predictions down below as well!
AEW All Out Match Card
The Buy In Pre-Show
John Silver & Alex Reynolds (4 & 5 of The Dark Order) vs. Private Party
My Prediction: Private Party
The Main Card
Big Swole vs. Britt Baker in a Tooth & Nail Match
My Prediction: Britt Baker
Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in a Broken Rules Match, if Matt Hardy loses, he leaves AEW
My Prediction: Matt Hardy
Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express
My Predictions: The Young Bucks
Brodie Lee(c), Colt Cabana, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson (The Dark Order) vs. Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky & The Natural Nightmares
My Prediction: Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky & The Natural Nightmares
21-Man Casino Battle Royale - (Announced Entrants: Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Shawn Spears, Eddie Kingston, Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr., The Butcher, The Blade, Chuck Taylor, Trent?, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, etc.)
My Prediction: Lance Archer
Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem Match
My Prediction: Chris Jericho
AEW Women's Championship Match: Hikaru Shida(c) vs. Thunder Rosa
My Prediction: Hikaru Shida
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. FTR w/ Tully Blanchard
My Prediction: FTR
AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley(c) vs. MJF w/ Wardlow
My Prediction: Jon Moxley
________
Thanks for checking out my predictions! Did I miss anything? Have any questions? Feel free to leave a comment below or contact me personally on Twitter, @brienutbutter ! Stay tuned for my written AEW All Out Review on September 6th!
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!