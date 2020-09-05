VIDEO: AEW All Out Predictions (From the Author)

I am happy to share that this is my first From the Author predictions video on my channel! All matches are covered in the video and will also be posted below. For those not interested in watching the full video, I will share my predictions down below as well!

AEW All Out Match Card

The Buy In Pre-Show

John Silver & Alex Reynolds (4 & 5 of The Dark Order) vs. Private Party

My Prediction: Private Party

The Main Card

Big Swole vs. Britt Baker in a Tooth & Nail Match

My Prediction: Britt Baker

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in a Broken Rules Match, if Matt Hardy loses, he leaves AEW

My Prediction: Matt Hardy

Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express

My Predictions: The Young Bucks

Brodie Lee(c), Colt Cabana, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson (The Dark Order) vs. Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky & The Natural Nightmares

My Prediction: Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky & The Natural Nightmares

21-Man Casino Battle Royale - (Announced Entrants: Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Shawn Spears, Eddie Kingston, Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr., The Butcher, The Blade, Chuck Taylor, Trent?, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, etc.)

My Prediction: Lance Archer

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem Match

My Prediction: Chris Jericho

AEW Women's Championship Match: Hikaru Shida(c) vs. Thunder Rosa

My Prediction: Hikaru Shida

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. FTR w/ Tully Blanchard

My Prediction: FTR

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley(c) vs. MJF w/ Wardlow

My Prediction: Jon Moxley

________

Thanks for checking out my predictions! Did I miss anything? Have any questions? Feel free to leave a comment below or contact me personally on Twitter, @brienutbutter ! Stay tuned for my written AEW All Out Review on September 6th!

