Video Has Surfaced Of WWE Production Trucks Going To Amway Arena

Yesterday a story broke by Jon Alba and first teased by WrestleVotes Twitter account that WWE would be moving to the Amway Arena for future television including Summerslam. It now appears that we have video confirmation of WWE's production trucks going to the Amway Arena.

For what it's worth it's been speculated that WWE wanted a long term arena outside of the Performance Center to really elevate their television presence as well as add fans whether in person, digitally or a combination of both over time. Below you can see Jon Alba tweeting video from My News 13 of Orlando, of WWE production trucks arriving at the Amway Arena in Orlando, Fl.