The official viewership rating is in for WWE’s “Greatest Ladder Matches’, which aired last night (May 9th). The show drew 961,000 viewers for Hour 1 and 1.031 million viewers for Hour 2. In the 18-49 key demo, the show averaged a 0.2 rating. The show drew over 1 million viewers for hour number two, which is very good. You can check out the full special in its entirety below.