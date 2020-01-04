Wednesday Night War: Viewership Report (1/1/20)

Generally every Thursday around 4pm Twitter starts a buzz regarding the prior night's viewership numbers for professional wrestling. This week we had to wait an extra day to receive those and AEW should be extremely happy.



After seeing a decline for about a month AEW posted nearly a 1 million viewership number and ranked 13th in the night on cable. This comes during a big night for college football and should be seen as a major success for the wrestling promotion. As discussed on the latest episode of RawViews, myself and Tom believed it to be one of the best shows they have put on to date.



It will be interesting to see how AEW maintains their viewership throughout the month after starting the new year with nearing 1 million viewers.



NXT on the other had had been hovering around the 800k mark in viewers over the last month and saw a major decline to just over 500k. The show did NOT rank in the top 50 for the first time since being on cable. The show however was an awards show and was pre-taped.



