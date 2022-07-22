Skip to main content
Vince McMahon retires and Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon named Co-CEOs

Vince McMahon retires and Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon named Co-CEOs

Today WWE has announced that Vince McMahon has officially retired from the company and will no long be CEO and Head of Creative. 

McMahon took to Twitter today to make the announcement: 

WWE has also officially named Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon have been named Co-CEOs of the company. 

Click here for the full press release from WWE.

These announcements comes off the heels of WWE announcing earlier today that Paul “Triple H” Levesque will resume his roles of EVP and Head of Talent Relations. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

9314F9BE-6ADF-46DA-93CF-70E6C5D9FE58
WWE News

Vince McMahon retires and Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon named Co-CEOs

FC1D1906-456B-4359-B8F2-BBD2872CF1BC
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 7.22.22

135F8F2E-3B49-47FB-9CC3-F943BF38CC76
WWE News

Paul “Triple H” Levesque resumes EVP and Talent Relations roles effective immediately

5731D9BF-1EE4-4FFA-8DD5-5E9DB7B8F5BF
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 7.19.22

E8BBB023-57B0-4DF0-9193-3B82FC4B9148
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 7.19.22

22140F98-64F5-4B52-9909-D534E11A26B0
WWE NXT 2.0

NXT 2.0 Superstar Call-up Imminent

D794367F-2F43-4A91-B56E-FBF58F49A914
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 7.18.22

46AB6E7E-5E99-4BA1-807D-F4CFE528AB3E
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 7.18.22