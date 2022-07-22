Vince McMahon retires and Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon named Co-CEOs

Today WWE has announced that Vince McMahon has officially retired from the company and will no long be CEO and Head of Creative.

McMahon took to Twitter today to make the announcement:

WWE has also officially named Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon have been named Co-CEOs of the company.

Click here for the full press release from WWE.

These announcements comes off the heels of WWE announcing earlier today that Paul “Triple H” Levesque will resume his roles of EVP and Head of Talent Relations.

