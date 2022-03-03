Vince McMahon To Induct The Undertaker Into The Hall of Fame

Last month it was announced that WWE Legend The Undertaker would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year during WrestleMania weekend.

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown it was announced that WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon would be on the Pat McAfee Show today.

Vince McMahon announced today on the show that he will be the one to induct the legendary Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame the Friday before WrestleMania Saturday immediately following Friday Night SmackDown.

Here is the announcement:

