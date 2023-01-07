Vince McMahon’s return and potential sale of WWE

About a year ago there was talks about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia buying out World Wrestling Entertainment but not too many people in the company took it seriously.

The only person to take the deal seriously was Vince McMahon as it is reportedly twice as much as the deal from NBC Universal. This is why McMahon has kept a great relationship with their prince.

Heading into the summer of 2022 McMahon stepped down as the chairman and chief operating officer (CEO) of WWE. Once he stepped down the board of directors appointed his daughter Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as the Co-CEOs of the company. Paul Levesque aka Triple H also made his return to the company as the director of creative following his recent health scare and retirement.

Three months ago Vince would send an e-mail to Stephanie which she ultimately ignored upsetting him.

Vince who still has majority stock in the company decided to make his return as he thought no one could handle the sale of the next media rights deal.

WWE currently has a deal in place with NBC Universal and Peacock allowing them to borrow the WWE Network. This deal runs through 2028 and is one of the main reasons for Vince looking to them as the buyers.

Many fans, talent and employees have feared that Vince returning would see a total regime change.

To everyone’s relief Vince will not have any creative control and will only be with the company in a business capacity.

Since his departure the company has seen success on multiple fronts (profits are up, recent talent returns and creative) which as hurt his ego.

The talent have been reassured twice now that the direction of the company will not be altered and while some trust this some are playing the wait and see game.

When it comes to the pending sale of WWE it could potentially hit a snag as they are dealing with a lawsuit from Major League Wrestling (MLW).

A couple of years ago MLW filed an anti-trust lawsuit against WWE as they blocked them from streaming on the free to watch streaming service, Tubi which they had already signed.

The lawsuit is currently in the discovery phase but WWE will more than likely settle out of court so they can wrap up and move on quickly.

Vince has also been alluding that the sale of the company one and a half more than the Saudi deal.