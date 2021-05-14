Was Chasyn Rance Ring Used on The Last AEW PPV?

Chasyn Rance implied All Elite Wrestling (AEW) still pays to use his ring in 2021 on a recent podcast.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) featured wrestling legend Sting coming out of retirement to team with Darby Allin against Team Taz

in a street fight during their most recent pay-per-view, AEW Revolution. While the majority of the March 7 event was

broadcast live from Jacksonville, FL, Sting's match was pre-recorded in Atlanta, GA.

WrestlingNewsWorld.com can exclusively confirm that registered sex offender Chasyn Rance has told multiple people that

AEW used his ring for the Sting pay-per-view match.

Rance also implied on a recent podcast that AEW was still in possession of his ring.

During Part II of a controversial 3-part series on the Duke Loves Rasslin Podcast, Rance bragged about his relationships with multiple prominent stars in the wrestling business. It was his relationship with one lesser-known individual that drew attention.

“Bob Rosen, who built my last ring… Bob was talking to me about the ring... who I am still texting with earlier to get my ring back, that was rented for someone..."

-- Chasyn Rance, Duke Loves Rasslin Podcast, April 27, 2021

Rance refers to Bob Rosen, current Lead Ring Tech for AEW. His statement implies that Bob Rosen was in possession of his wrestling ring on April 27, 2021, which had been rented and paid for by “someone”.

While Rance did not specify who rented his ring through Bob Rosen, it should be noted that as AEW’s Lead Ring Tech, Rosen does not currently work for other promotions.

Why does this matter?

Chasyn Rance was convicted in 2011 of lewd or lascivious battery of a minor between the ages of 12 and 15 years old. He is a convicted sex offender in the Florida correctional system.

In 2018, wrestling fans expressed concern and anger over Rance wrestling on the “CEO x NJPW” event. The event, produced by Kenny Omega, featured Rance on the card as well as rented Rance’s ring.

As reported by David Bixenspan on Deadspin, Omega disavowed knowledge of Rance past meeting him “once in 2004”. Omega went on to say, “I’ll know better for next time to only use those I’m absolutely familiar/comfortable with.”

These comment were called into question by a photo of Omega, Chasyn Rance and CEO promoter Alex Jebailey from 2016(where Rance’s ring was also supplied) - along with a comment stating Omega “introduced” Jebailey to Chasyn Rance.

Notably, Sting's street fight featured a ring with slightly bowed ropes and beams, similar to the anecdote Rance shared in his

recent podcast comments.

AEW has not released a statement regarding the comments made by Chasyn Rance about Bob Rosen or any 2021 ring rentals.

