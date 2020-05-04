WATCH: John Cena Grants Another Make-A-Wish, Surprises 7-year-old Battling Life Threatening Illness in Florida

John Cena's quest to make every single Make-A-Wish kid's dreams come true won't stop just because of some worldwide pandemic. Cena granted yet another wish when he stopped by the home of David Castle, a terrific, 7-year-old boy who's unfortunately battling a potential life threatening Wilms Tumor for the last several months.

However, for a couple of hours, the young man was able to forget about that and have a great-time with his idol, 16-time WWE Champion, John Cena. David's mother, Tammy Miller told WCVB's Channel 8 News in Odessa, Florida that Cena stopped by for some games, pictures and even gave David a care-package that included 2 signature Championship belts, several pieces of merch and even signed some autographs for her son.

Cena is well-known as being the most famous Make-A-Wish granter in the world, granting well over 600 wishes for children battling horrible diseases. No matter your opinion on the man, inside the confines of the WWE arenas...you can't deny how great of a human, the man, himself is.

Check out some of the fun between Cena and David, below, including the full story!

