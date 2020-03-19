The two Wednesday Wrestling shows took different approaches to their content last night. It appears AEW took the better approach in capturing the audience last night as 932,000 tuned in. It was a 200,000 viewer increase over last week but still not their most viewed show to date.

NXT on the other hand didn't finish in the top 50 meaning their key demo numbers were below a .21. It's appears NXT did 542,000 viewers at likely around a .19 in the key. It will be interesting to see if both shows can continue their formats while the Coronavirus looms.