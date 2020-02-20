February 19th Ratings

AEW Dynamite - 893k viewers (up 9.3%) 0.31 rating, 5th place in demo

WWE NXT - 794k viewers (up 5.0%) 0.25 rating, 16th place in demo

Both shows increased total viewership last night and both increased in the rankings. This is a great showing on a night that featured the Nevada Democratic Debate.

AEW was headlined by their first ever Steel Cage Match with Cody vs. Wardlow. While NXT saw Velveteen Dream's in ring return against Roddy Strong.

