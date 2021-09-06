“We Don’t Rip Up Shows An Hour Before We go On The Air”-Jericho on AEW’s Storytelling.

Chris Jericho stopped by Busted Open with Mark Henry and Dave LaGreca to discuss his upcoming 'Final Fight' with MJF, as well as, the future and state of AEW.

Jericho also elaborated on how well AEW does storytelling, comparing it to the first 3 movies of Star Wars and Game of Thrones.

"We Really Keep People's Attention with Well Crafted & Smart Storytelling. “We Don’t Rip Up Shows An Hour Before We go On The Air”-Chris Jericho



Busted Open Radio can be heard on SiriusXM FIGHT NATION Ch. 156 | Mon.-Sat. 9a-Noon ET | (877(-344-4893. They also can be found on demand wherever you find podcasts.