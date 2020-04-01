AEW and NXT will once again have their show without a live audience in the arena. We have seen a drop in audience week over week for all wrestling shows and you have to wonder if we see it again tonight. This week both shows appear to be moving foward with their traditional format styles and not showing replays of events already done. Below you can see prior weeks viewership numbers and the advertised matches and segments for tonight.

AEW announced a new championship this week as well as a tournament that will go along with it. The new TNT Championship will be unveiled soon however half of the brackets already have. Cody vs. Shawn Spears and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara have already been announced. Tonight we will have a tag match with Cody teaming with Allin and Spears teaming with Guevara as a bit of a preview of the tournament.



Also as announced last week Lance Hoyt will be making his in ring debut however his challenger is unknown. It's also likely that we see more from Matt Hardy and Jericho as well as Jon Moxley and Jake Hager tonight.

AEW Viewership:

1/1/20- 967,000 / .36

1/8/20- 947,000 / .36

1/15/20- 940,000 / .38

1/22/20- 871,000 / .35

1/29/20- 828,000 / .34

2/5/20- 928,000 / .36

2/12/20- 817,000 / .30

2/19/20- 893,000 / .31

2/26/20- 865,000 / .30

3/4/20- 906,000/.35

3/11/20- 766,000/ .26

3/18/20- 932,000/ .35

3/25/20- 819,000/ .34



Prediction for 4/1/20 is 725,000 viewers, their lowest total for 2020.



NXT has decided to take their Network Special Takeover event and essentially split it into two weeks. The show is being highlighted with the North American Championship and it's champion Keith Lee. Lee will be defending his title tonight against both Damien Priest and Dominick Dijackovic. Dijack and Lee have had an ongoing feud for the majority of 2020 thus far and Priest inserted himself in this feud weeks ago.

Also tonight there will be a women's gauntlet match to determine the final spot in next week's #1 contender ladder match. This is being touted as a second chance match and the competitors are Dakota Kai, Xia Li, Shotzi Blackheart, Kayden Carter, Aliyah and Deonna Purrazzo. Also tonight we are getting Velveteen Dream and Bobby Fish as Dream looks to finally get his hands on Adam Cole.

NXT Ratings:



1/1/20- 548,000 / .15

1/8/20- 721,000 / .19

1/15/20- 700,000 / .21

1/22/20- 769,000 / .24

1/29/20- 712,000 / .22

2/5/20- 770,000 / .22

2/12/20- 757,000 / .24

2/19/20- 794,000 / .25

2/26/20- 717,000 / .23

3/4/20- 718,000/ .23

3/11/20- 697,000/ .21

3/18/20- 542,000/ .20

3/25/20- 669,000/ .21



Predictions for 4/1/20 viewers is 715,000 just behind AEW.





Which show do you feel has the better card? Which show do you feel will do better in viewership? Let me know below in the comment section.