Wednesday Afternoon News Update (5/13) - Sami Zayn Comments on Being Stripped of Intercontinental Championship, New Participant Revealed for AEW Casino Ladder Match and IMPACT Announces New Signing

- Now former-Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn has taken to his Twitter account to issue a statement on WWE vacating his Intercontinental Championship.

Zayn had the following to say on the matter:

- AEW has a “Casino Ladder Match” set for their big Double or Nothing PPV event on Saturday, May 23rd and alongside the previously announced Colt Cabana, Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy, the company took to Twitter to announce the next participant:

- Following her match against Kylie Ray, last night in IMPACT, Tasha Steelz has officially signed with the company.

IMPACT Wrestling made the signing official, via Twitter, today:

