Wednesday Afternoon News Update (5/20) - NXT Announces Big Opening Match For Tonight, Ember Moon Announces Her Injuries May Be Career Ending and WWE Issues Statement on Shad Gaspard's Passing

- NXT's official Twitter account has announced that Karrion Kross and Scarlett will kick-off tonight's show.

No word on if it'll just be Kross in action or both he and Scarlett. Also, no opponent has been announced.

- Yesterday, on WWE Backstage, currently injured superstar and former-NXT Women's Champion, Ember Moon announced that her Achilles injury could be career-ending.

Watch her talk about the injury, below.

- Earlier this morning, it was unfortunately confirmed that former WWE superstar, Shad Gaspard's body was found dead after a riptide incident, while he was swimming at Venice Beach, Sunday afternoon.

Today, WWE released the following statement on the 39-year old's passing:

"WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39.

Gaspard had gone missing while swimming with his son at Venice Beach in California on May 17. In his final act, Gaspard instructed lifeguards to save his son's life.

Gaspard was best known in WWE as one-half of Cryme Tyme with JTG. The fan-favorite duo memorably joined forces with John Cena during his 2008 rivalry with JBL, and competed for the WWE Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam 2009. Shad and JTG would later square off in heated fashion after a falling out in 2010.

Before entering the squared circle, Gaspard played basketball at Georgia Perimeter College. He was also a former bodyguard for P.Diddy, Britney Spears and Mike Tyson.

Admired by friends and colleagues for his warmth and humor, Gaspard was no stranger to heroic deeds. In 2016, he broke up an armed robbery in Coral Springs, Fla., pinning the suspect to the ground until police arrived.

Gaspard was also a multitalented individual, creating his own graphic novel and acting in several TV shows and films, including "Brothers" and "Think Like a Man Too."

WWE extends its condolences to Gaspard's family, friends and fans."

