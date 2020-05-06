Wednesday Afternoon News Update (5/6) - Bray Wyatt, The Undertaker and Bayley on WWE's, The Bump, This Weekend, AEW's COVID-19 Medical Protocols For Tonight's Show Revealed and Updated AEW Rankings

In another busy day around the world of Professional Wrestling, here is your Wednesday afternoon news update from WNW!

- WWE has announced a STACKED special edition of "The Bump" for this Sunday at 10:30amET. It will feature The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt and SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley on the show. It's to note that the show is just hours before the Money in The Bank PPV goes live at 6pmET with the Kickoff Show, which WNW will be providing you with live coverage beginning then!

- AEW will hold their first live show in several weeks, this evening and with that, the local labor group, IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) that the company has partnered with has posted the following on Facebook, showing the medical precautions that they are taking in advance of tonight's show:

- Ahead of tonight's AEW Dynamite, the company has posted their updated rankings on their official Twitter account.

