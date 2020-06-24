Wednesday Afternoon News Update (6/24) - Sarah Logan Announces She's Stepping Away From Wrestling, Liv Morgan Calls Out WWE For Editing Parts Of Her Match and Ric Flair Says That Charlotte Flair Has Big TV Offer

Here to bring you up-to-speed on all of the news in the world of Pro Wrestling, here is your afternoon news update from WNW!

Former-WWE Superstar, Sarah Logan Announces She's Stepping Away From Wrestling

Former-WWE superstar, Sarah Logan released a statement, saying that she's stepping away from Pro Wrestling to pursue other avenues of entertainment, including her and husband's, (Erik, of the Viking Raiders) YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Here's what Logan had to say:

"A lot has changed in my life recently and I have stepped away from wrestling for the foreseeable future. Wrestling is all I've known since I was 17 so it's time I let myself focus on other things and explored other parts of myself.

My Instagram is going to be different but I promise it will always reflect me. So if you wanna take this crazy ride then buckle up because things have been moving faster than I can keep up.

My efforts have been on @thewildandfreetv and that's the best way to keep up. We're releasing some awesome content. I don't say this enough but I appreciate you guys and hope to see ya down the line."

Liv Morgan Blasts WWE For Cutting Parts Of Her Match, This Past Monday Night On RAW

Monday Night RAW superstar, Liv Morgan took to Twitter to rip WWE for apparently cutting out parts of her match, this past Monday night on RAW, against Natalya.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Ric Flair Says That Charlotte Flair Has Huge TV Offer

WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair was recently on Wrestling Inc's Daily podcast where he revealed that his daughter, Charlotte apparently has a TV offer on the table.

Here's what 'Natch' had to say:

"I'm actually hoping that when she finishes her commitments up at SummerSlam or whenever it is, I have no idea when. I know she has a TV series looking at her and she's got fitness people wanting to do work with her. I hope that she takes as long as she wants off so that all these people that can fill her shoes and do that every night have the opportunity and God bless that thought."

It's worth to note that Charlotte is reportedly set to take time off to have an elective surgery and then take some additional personal time off which could keep her away from WWE TV until the beginning of 2021.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of the latest news in the world of Pro Wrestling! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.