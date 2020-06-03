Wednesday Afternoon News Update (6/3) - Christian, Ex WWE Talent To Impact?, NXT In Your House, Another NXT Call-Up?

Christian Returning to WWE RAW Next Week



During this week’s “WWE Backstage” broadcast, it was announced that Christian will be returning to RAW next week. He’ll be hosting a “Peep Show” segment with Edge. As you’d expect, the two will be discussing Edge’s match with Randy Orton at WWE Backlash.



WWE Backlash takes place on June 14th and will air live on the WWE Network.



Several Recently Released WWE Stars Returning to Impact Wrestling?



Impact Wrestling has confirmed that their Slammiversary 2020 pay-per-view event will take place on July 18th. The show will air live on pay-per-view and the company is teasing the return of several former WWE Superstars. A promo, which you can see below, aired on Impact this week showing an unidentified individual having a drink and watching a “report” about the WWE releases that took place in April.



The video showed Eric Young, Mike and Maria Bennett, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Rockstar Spud (Drake Maverick), EC3 and Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins) during their days in Impact Wrestling.

WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House Could Have A Very Special Entrance Set



WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House is this Sunday. We will have full coverage right here at Ringside News. The In Your House pay-per-views are nothing new, but WWE hasn’t held such an event since 1999. Needless to say, fans are excited.



While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Tommaso Ciampa discussed his expectations of In Your House. He would love to see Todd Pettengill make an appearance. Ciampa hasn’t seen the set, but he’s heard good things. This gives more hope that the classic In Your House set could be coming back.



“I think it is fair to get your hopes up. I’ve got my hopes up,” Ciampa admitted. “It’s the first question I asked if I’m honest with you. The one thing I’m hoping for on top of that is to see a Todd Pettengill sighting at some point. I don’t know on that one, I’m just keeping my fingers crossed.



“I’ve heard promising things on the set. I don’t know if that means the old set or a renewed version of it. I know that everybody understands how excited the fanbase is for In Your House. It’s one of those weird ones right? It just stuck with all of us. Yeah, I think everyone’s gonna be happy with what’s been produced.”



WWE likely has the old In Your House set in their company warehouse. The big question is if they went through the trouble of trucking it all the way down to Florida.



Another NXT Talent Headed To The Main Roster?



Following the recent news that Matt Riddle will be joining SmackDown in the very near future, there is word that another NXT talent will be making the step up imminently.



No names have been confirmed yet, however it is looking likely to be a member of the women's division. Both main roster shows urgently need something new to freshen things up, so this is welcome news. Keep your eyes peeled here at WNW for more on this developing situation.