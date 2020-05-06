Wednesday Evening News Update (5/6) - Tony Khan Announces AEW Roster's Medical Testing Results, The Revival Revealed What Made Them Ask For WWE Release and WWE Money in The Bank Betting Odds Revealed

A mere minutes away from a pair of STACKED cards from WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite, WNW is here to get you up-to-speed with all of the latest news in the world of Pro Wrestling.

- AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan revealed the COVID-19 test results of the entire roster and staff that are in attendance for tonight's AEW Dynamite and the company's return to live-TV.

Check-out Khan's tweet below, where he revealed the great news in that the entire roster and staff has tested negative for COVID-19!

- In their first interview since being released by the WWE, The Revolt (formerly The Revival) appeared on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, today and discussed the process in asking for their releases from the WWE.

The pair went on to say:

"Our plan was to get through the last Christmas loop because it's just such a big loop, it's a fun loop," Cash said. "You make good money on it, but you get to spend some time with close friends. It's a good locker room. We had said after this loop, let's wait until we're on the up-swing so it doesn't look like we're upset because we're losing. Let's wait until we're on the up-swing and then ask. That way people can know it's not just about us. It's about the tag team division as a whole.

"We're still adamant that long term, there's not enough attention paid to the tag team division because there's so many good tag teams there all the time that I think can contribute so much more, but we had the victory that night against Lucha House Party, and we knew that the tag titles were in our immediate future."

You can check-out their appearance on "Talk Is Jericho", by clicking HERE!

- According to Bet Online, here are the updated betting odds for this Sunday's WWE Money in The Bank PPV:

Men's Money in The Bank Ladder Match:

AJ Styles (-125)

Aleister Black (+200)

Otis (+400)

Daniel Bryan (+600)

Baron Corbin (+800)'

Rey Mysterio (+1200)

Women's Money in The Bank Ladder Match:

Shayna Baszler (-150)

Nia Jax (+300)

Lacey Evans (+400)

Asuka (+600)

Dana Brooke (+700)

Carmella (+1000)

WWE Universal Championship:

Braun Strowman (C) (-130)

Bray Wyatt (-110)

WWE Championship:

Drew McIntyre (C) (-700)

Seth Rollins (+400)

SmackDown Women's Championship:

Bayley (C) (-500)

Tamina (+300)

SmackDown Tag-Team Championships:

New Day (C) (+100)

The Miz and John Morrison (+125)

Forgotten Sons (+250)

Lucha House Party (+500)

