Wednesday Evening News Update (6/17) - SmackDown Superstar Reportedly Moved To Monday Night RAW, The Undertaker Appearing on Corey Graves' Podcast, This Week and WWE Backstage Draws Record Viewership

The Undertaker Will Be A Guest on Corey Graves' Podcast, This Week

WWE has announced that The Undertaker will be a guest on Corey Graves' podcast, 'After The Bell', tomorrow.

The appearance for 'The Deadman' comes 3-days before the final installment of his documentary 'The Last Ride' which will premiere, this Sunday.

Read WWE's statement announcing Taker's appearance on the podcast:

Before the fifth and final installment of WWE Network's groundbreaking docuseries Undertaker: The Last Ride debuts on Sunday, The Deadman emerges on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, tomorrow to discuss his legendary career, his greatest allies and opponents and why his bond with Vince McMahon has remained so strong over the past three decades. Also on the podcast, The Undertaker gives his candid thoughts on The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever between Edge and Randy Orton at WWE Backlash, whether he ever actually considered jumping ship to WCW and what The Demon from Death Valley does in his spare time. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.

SmackDown Superstar Reportedly Moved To Monday Night RAW

According to PWInsider, SmackDown's Ali will be moving to Monday Night RAW whenever he makes his return to WWE TV.

Ali's last televised match was on December 13th in a losing effort when he teamed with Shorty G against The Revival.

No update on when Ali may make his return.

WWE Backstage Draws Record Viewership with CM Punk and Bret Hart

This week's WWE Backstage drew 175,000 viewers which is good for 2nd all-time in the show's history. The show ranked 110th out of the Top 150 cable shows for the night as well as doing a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 key demographic.

Viewership is up 56% from last week's 112,000 viewers, which ranked 147th out of the Top 150 cable shows for the night and did a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic.

The best rating the show has ever done was the November 19th, 2019 episode which did 180,00 viewers.

It's worth to note that this week's episode featured CM Punk and Bret Hart as special guests.

