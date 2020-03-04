Wednesday Morning News Update: 2020 Updated List Of WWE Hall Of Famer Inductees, Speculation On Next Saudi Arabia Event, Topics Revealed For Season 2 Of Dark Side Of The Ring

The WWE announced last night on WWE Backstage that JBL would be the next inductee into the Hall of Fame. The former longest reigning Smackdown Champion spoke to the likes of Ron Simmons and Eddie Guerrero as two people that helped define his career. Currently the NWO, Batista, The Bella Twins and now JBL have been officially announced for the 2020 class.



WWE has settled on a late October or early November return to Saudi Arabia this year for their second event. It was first discussed to have a late Summer event there but due to temperatures and Summerslam weekend it was quickly nixed.

It's likely the event will once again be "Crown Jewel" as WWE seems to be using that and Super ShowDown as it's two titles for Saudi events. As we cannot confirm this of now we will keep you posted as we get new information.

Chris Jericho will narrate the second season of the "Darkside of The Ring" a docuseries looking at some of the tragedies in wrestling history. Below are the topics for this season.

The following topics were confirmed for season two:



The Benoit Tragedy

The Murder of Dino Bravo

Brawl For All Leading To Career-Ending Injuries

The Career of New Jack

David Schultz's Run-In With A 20/20 Reporter

The Death of Nancy Argentino

Story of The Road Warriors

Herb Abrams Attempt To Build An Empire

Owen Hart's Death