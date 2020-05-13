Wednesday Morning News Update (5/13) - WWE Releases New Becky Lynch “The Mom” Shirt, NWA Announces New Show, “Carnyland” and Otis Says He’ll Make Singles Run

Here to bring you up-to-speed on everything in the world of Pro Wrestling, here is your morning news update from WNW!

- Just days after the shocking announcement of her pregnancy, former-RAW Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch has some new merch on the WWE Shop website. “The Man” is now “The Mom”!

Check-out the new gear, below!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

- After last night’s latest NWA Powerrr episode, NWA Owner, Billy Corgan made the following announcement of their new show, “Carnyland”, which will begin, next week!

- On last night’s WWE Backstage episode, Men’s Money in The Bank winner, Otis was a special guest and said that he’d begin a singles run, now that he holds the Money in The Bank briefcase!

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@TattedCJ)!