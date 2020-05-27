Wednesday Morning News Update (5/27) - CM Punk Set for ‘WWE Backstage’ Return, Next Week, NXT to Have Superstars In Audience, Tonight and WrestleMania 31 and WWE All Women’s Event, ‘Evolution’ Both Re-Airing in June on FS1

Here to bring you the latest in the world of Pro Wrestling, this morning...here is your morning news update from WNW!

- It was announced on last night’s ‘WWE Backstage’, that CM Punk will be returning to the program, LIVE, next Tuesday night!

- According to Fightful Select, during NXT’s tapings, tonight, WWE superstars, personnel and staff will act as an audience, as they did, Monday night, with RAW.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

- FOX Sports’ PR has announced that WrestleMania 31 will air on FS1 on June 2nd and the first-ever all-women WWE PPV, ‘Evolution’ will re-air on FS1, 1 week later, on June 9th.

But wait there's more! WNW are excited to announce that WWE HOF'er Mick Foley and NXT's Undisputed Era are joining forces for a LIVE Zoom Q&A on May 28th! Tickets are only $17 through EventBrite and 100% of all proceeds will go towards the fantastic "Give Kids The World" initiative! Fans will have the opportunity to ask the team a question LIVE! This truly is a once in a lifetime event and the best part is that it's all for a good cause! Join us and let's Give Kids The World! You can buy tickets and get more info, by clicking HERE!

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@TattedCJ)!