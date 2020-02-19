Welcome to the Wednesday Wrestling Preview where I take a look at everything being promoted for tonight's wrestling show's. Last week NXT closed the gap to just over a 50,000 viewer difference for their go-home show before Takeover: Portland. Below I will be breaking down the current numbers for AEW and NXT before looking at the promoted action for tonight.

AEW Viewership and Key Demo Numbers Below:

Jan. 1: 967,000 / .36

Jan. 8: 947,000 / .36

Jan. 15: 940,000 / .38

Jan. 22: 871,000 / .35

Jan. 29: 828,000 / .34

Feb. 5: 928,000 / .36

Feb. 12: 817,000 / .30

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

As you can see the show has dropped almost every week in viewership with one outlier being the February 5th show. If you remove that show, then each week we have seen a decrease in viewers. Also, the show dropped significantly in the key demo last week dropping it from around a top-five show, down to a top-ten show. It will be interesting to see if numbers fall again for the new wrestling product.

NXT Viewership and Key Demo Numbers Below:

Jan. 1: 548,000 / .15

Jan. 8: 721,000 / .19

Jan. 15: 700,000 / .21

Jan. 22: 769,000 / .24

Jan. 29: 712,000 / .22

Feb. 5: 770,000 / .22

Feb. 12: 757,000 / .24

NXT essentially has one outlier being the New Year's Day episode since then their viewership numbers have essentially remained flat. Their viewership stays in the 700,000 range meaning that the gap closing appears to be fewer people watching AEW more than more people tuning into NXT. The biggest trend you can see if the steady upward trend in the key demo. If you remove the January 22nd episode which matched their highest number the increase has been there week to week.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A final note for viewership this week is that the Nevada Democratic Primaries are tonight and will likely mean lower numbers for each show this week.

Let's take a look at what AEW is promoting for tonight's show:

There is a tag team battle royal on the show to crown the number one contender's for the tag titles. Speaking of the tag team title's they will also be on the line tonight as Page and Omega will defend their titles against the Lucha Bros. Jon Moxley will be taking on the newly signed Jeff Cobb, at this time it appears Cobb is on a limited deal and has not signed exclusively to AEW.

In the likely main event tonight it is Cody taking on Wardlow in the first steel cage match for AEW. Cody must win this match in order to get his hands on MJF at Revolution. AEW released a "coaches corner" video with Arn Anderson hyping the match tonight.

On the USA network, NXT will have its fallout show from a tremendous NXT Takeover: Portland event. WWE.com is reporting that Johnny Gargano will explain his actions from last Sunday and turning his back on his former best friend. Chelsea Green and Robert Stone are looking to relaunch their brand as she takes on Kadyn Carter. The Cruiserweight title will be on the line with Jordan Devlin defending against former champion Lio Rush.



In the likely main event segment, we will see Velveteen Dream take on Roddy Strong. The two have created quite the personal rivalry and Dream has taken to Twitter to take it to another level.

Let us know your thoughts on tonight's wrestling and what you believe the viewership will be. You can find me on Twitter @awesomephinatic.